Biden to announce ‘security initiative’ with UK, Australia

(NewsNation Now) — President Biden will announce a “national security initiative” Wednesday night, though the exact plans are unclear.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom are expected to be part of the announcement, according to the White House.

Biden has faced a series setbacks this summer, most notably with the withdrawal from Afghanistan. The president has spent the past two days pitching his clean energy jobs plan in California and Colorado.

Wednesday, Biden pushed back against those calling for Gen. Mark Milley to resign after an upcoming book alleged he conferred with China representatives during the final days of the Trump administration.

“I have great confidence in Gen. Milley,” Biden said Wednesday.

Biden is expected to make the announcement at 5:00 p.m. ET. You can watch his remarks in the player above.