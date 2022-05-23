PARIS (AP) — A homicide investigation was opened on Monday after a security guard at the Qatari Embassy in Paris was killed and a suspect arrested, the prosecutor’s office said.

The circumstances of the killing, including the method used, were not immediately clear. The prosecutor’s office said that “the use of a weapon is not at this time confirmed.”

French press reports that said the guard was killed around 7 a.m. outside the embassy in Paris’ posh 8th district, apparently beaten to death. Several French media reported that the suspect appeared to be mentally unstable.

Police refused to comment on the killing.

The special prosecutor for terrorism cases was not involved in the case, meaning that terror has been ruled out as a motive in the attack.