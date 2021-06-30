Iraqi military: Bomb explodes in Baghdad suburb, wounding 15

BAGHDAD (AP) — A bomb exploded in a busy Baghdad market on Wednesday, wounding at least 15 people, Iraq’s military said.

The blast occurred when an improvised explosive device placed under a kiosk detonated in the Maridi market area of Sadr City, a suburb in the eastern part of the capital. The military said the wounded had minor injuries and most left hospital soon after receiving treatment.

Slippers were seen among the debris of the explosion as police cordoned off the area. A metal door was perforated by shrapnel.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the Islamic State group has claimed similar attacks in the area before.

Security forces launched an investigation to determine the perpetrators, the statement said.

It was the second time this year that a bomb hit a market in the densely populated neighborhood. In April, at least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Sadr City. That blast was caused by an explosive device attached to a parked car at the market.

Large bomb attacks, once an almost daily occurrence in Baghdad, have slowed in recent years since IS was defeated in 2017.

But attacks persist. In January, over 30 people were killed in a twin suicide bombing in a busy commercial area in central Baghdad. It was the most deadly bombing in three years to strike Iraq’s capital.

Roadside bombs continue to target primarily Iraqi security forces outside the capital, especially across northern Iraq where IS militants are known to have hideouts.