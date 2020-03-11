Las Cruces woman accused of stealing car claims to be Beyoncé

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A Las Cruces woman was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly stealing a car and claiming to be Beyoncé when confronted by LCPD officers. Problem is, the officers already knew who she was.

Surena Henry, 48, is charged with Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle, Concealing Identity, and Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer following the incident early Saturday morning.

According to court documents obtained by KTSM, the victim contacted LCPD around 7 a.m. reporting his gold 2000 Saturn 4-door car was missing from his apartment complex. About two hours later, an officer spotted the car being driven by a woman and tried to pull her over.

The driver of the Saturn refused to stop and was eventually found by a different LCPD officer in the 1400 block of Alamo Street.

When the officer asked the woman to identify herself, and she said her name was Beyoncé Knowles. Unfortunately for Henry, the arresting officer previously interacted with Henry and knew her true identity.

Henry eventually admitted to finding the keys inside the Saturn and taking it on a joyride, according to court documents.

Court records show Henry was arrested in March 2019 and January 2020 for being in possession of stolen vehicles. The 2019 case was dismissed by the judge before it went to trial.

Henry was released on a recognizance bond on Monday.