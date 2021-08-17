Mission World raising money to help Haiti

WACO, Texas – People around the world are stepping in to help Haiti recover after a earthquake shook the country – leaving more than 1,000 people dead – and the number is still increasing.

Mission World Global Director Janet Dorell says she worked in Haiti for over 30 years during natural disasters – training women on how to help their community in times like these.

“Our people there that we work with were rallying all their neighbors,” Dorrell said. “They were trying to raise as much money as they could so that they could go down and help.”

Dorrell says each year they sponsor 300 children and their parents through a micro-credit savings program – and when the news broke, the donors were worried about the families’ safety.

“I wanted to make sure that they realized that we were in the north part of Haiti,” Dorrell said. “Our kids, families, our teachers are okay!”

Administrative Assistant Carolina Meza Clark says she spoke with some of the team who drove to Port-Au- Prince with the money they raised so far. She says they are taking medication and equipment to join forces and help their brothers and sisters.

“They just respond to that [with] the compassion, and just that kindness and confidence,” Clark said. “They don’t have that many things. And they just gave what they have, ready to help and serve.”

Clark loves being a part of an organization like Mission World, which will respond in time of an emergency.

Dorrell says Mission World is about empowering women in communities across the country and giving them the training they need to respond no matter the situation.

“The joy multiplies to give everyone a chance to be able to serve, cause that’s where we get our joy,” Dorrell said.

She says the money raised will be sent through Haiti benevolence accounts to help the people rebuild their lives. You can donate in three ways – online, by a check made out to Mission Waco Mission World, 1315 N. 15th Waco, TX 76707; or by phone at 254-753-4900.