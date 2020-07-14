Stolen Banksy mural returned to French Embassy

A mural by street artist Banksy, thought to be a tribute to the victims of the 2015 terrorist attack in Paris’ Bataclan Theatre

ITALY — A stolen mural by street artist Banksy was returned to the French Embassy in Italy Tuesday.

The mural is believed to be a tribute to the victims of a 2015 terrorist attack on the Bataclan Theatre in Paris.

Banksy painted the mural on the exit door of the theater following the tragedy in which 90 people were killed. The artwork depicts a sad-looking veiled figure gazing downward. It was stolen in January 2019.

Italian police recovered it in June in the province of Teramo. The painting was given to the French ambassador to Italy and will be returned to Paris Friday.

After receiving it on Bastille Day, Ambassador Christian Masset called it a very moving moment.

The Carabinieri General of the Protection of Cultural Heritage told CNN the mural is still being verified for fingerprints. Once this process is completed, he said the mural will return to the Bataclan Theatre.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.