BAREILLY, India – A mother in India chopped off her partner’s genitals after she said he tried to rape her 14-year-old daughter, according to a report by The Times of India.

“I was working in the farm when the incident took place,” she said. “Fortunately, I returned home in the nick of time and caught him red-handed.”

The woman said when she tried to save her daughter, the man attacked her.

“So I brought a knife from the kitchen and chopped off his private parts to teach him a lesson,” she said.

Police said the man was transported to a hospital in critical condition and later arrested.

Whether the mother would face any charges was unclear at the time.