Investigation reveals Porsche driver going 119 mph before deadly crash in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted Evan Charles Flacy, 25, of Lubbock for criminal negligent homicide. Flacy was charged for the death of Zatryx Skyler Boggus in a crash on December 16, 2019.

Police and other emergency crews responded to the 3000 block of North Interstate 27. They found a Buick passenger car which had crashed. Boggus was in the passenger seat; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police saw a Porsche nearby and located the driver, later identified as Flacy.

Related Story: LPD releases names and other new details after fatal crash

An eyewitness told police that Flacy’s Porsche passed his pickup truck at speeds “close to 100 miles per hour” according to court records. The witnesses said Flacy swerved to avoid another vehicle and began to lose control of the Porsche.

The witness said the Porsche collided with the Buick. Both then left the roadway and stopped in a ditch, according to court records. The Buick hit a tree after it left the roadway, court records said.

Police talked to Flacy who said he was driving about 80 miles per hour. An analysis by crash investigators estimated the speed of the Porsche to be 119 miles per hour. The speed limit was listed as 65, court records said.

Flacy was arrested on a warrant on September 18. He was able to post bond of $5,000 the next day.