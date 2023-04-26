LUBBOCK, Texas — Severe weather left behind mounds of damage to towns in Dickens County Tuesday evening.

Although there were no injuries reported, there was a lot of damage to property and vehicles.

Luis Guzman worked at Crosbyton County Fuel for 26 years, in the same building serving hundreds of customers. That building is now unsalvageable, after flooding and losing its roof.

“I kind of thought he was joking in the beginning, but I finally figured out he was right,” Guzman said.

The storm devastated the co-op, caused a building to collapse, and tore roofs off many places around town.

“There’s a lot of years and even though she’s not pretty and she’s not the newest, she’s mine

and you go from nothing to something and you try to do the best you can and be the best you can and to walk out and just be everywhere,” Guzman said.

Down the road in Dickens, Jesus Ramirez said he had little to no warning before he had to take cover.

“Our first reaction was just to get away from the windows and hide in the restroom and just huddle in the bathtub,” Ramirez said. “It was more safe in the restroom, that’s the only place that did not get damaged.”

Although there was severe damage to the property they’re renting, he said he’s just glad it wasn’t worse.

“The windows busted, the cars were damaged, destroyed, some of them,” said Ramirez.

With a long road of cleanup ahead, Guzman said he knows with support from folks in the city, he’ll get through it.

“There’s probably 30 volunteers out here helping clean up stuff and we’re pretty tight-knit. It’s more than business, it’s more like a family,” Guzman said. “We’ll rebuild and fix it or manage until we get something done.”

Guzman said they are receiving insurance money to help rebuild, and are hoping to start fresh, but will remain in McAdoo.