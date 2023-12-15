LUBBOCK, Texas — The Tabitha Group started as a group of quilters making all kinds of different things, according to Member, MJ Gonzalez. However, the organization recently began making angel gowns, or burial clothes for premature babies. Some with the group, like Linda Williams, said the bereavement gowns might mean the most.

“It just dropped like a lead in my heart that this is what I’m supposed to do because I had lost a son,” Williams said. “It was to leukemia. [He] wasn’t an infant, but I still know these parents had hopes and dreams and aspirations for their children that were really short.”

Other Tabitha Group members have personal connections to the ministry too. Based on their own experience, or of those they’re close to, Rosemary Hicks said Tabitha’s Gowns of Honor don’t only provide comfort, but meet a sensitive need.

“I know Someone told me they had to buy Barbie clothes for their grandbaby that they lost,” Hicks shared. “This way they have choices of different sizes… and every one is unique because they’re all handmade.”

Even in the heaviness that comes with helping a grieving family, Barbara Bigham said there is still joy in supporting those parents.

“My nephew passed away and it was hard,” she said. “But, the joy of giving them that little bitty outfit makes it so much better, so much better; it brings joy.”

Members of Tabitha’s Gowns of Honor bring light in ways that have nothing to do with sewing or quilting too.

“It’s incredible that we get to learn from each other. I mean, I learned from Barbara all the time, she’s got shortcuts and all that stuff,” described Rosa Price. “And MJ and Rosemary, you know, they’ve got their little techniques.”

Through hours spent together making quilts, angel gowns, pillowcases and blankets, true friendships were woven together, piece by piece, as well.

“We’re together through the good and the bad times; that’s the whole thing,” Hicks said. “When you’re going through bad times, I think we all know we can call each other and we’ll be there for each other, and that makes a big difference.”

Tabitha’s Gowns of Honor members said they’re always in need of donations, especially wedding gowns. If you’d like to help out or learn more, you can find them on Facebook.