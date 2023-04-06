LUBBOCK, Texas — A former Correctional Officer at the Giles W. Dalby Correctional Facility in Post pleaded guilty to Receipt of Bribe by a Public Official on Wednesday, according to federal court records obtained by EverythingLubbock.com.

Court documents stated Jasmine Arellano received “about $10,000” through CashApp and Venmo from an inmate at the prison in exchange for contraband that included synthetic marijuana (K2) and “food infused with marijuana, cocaine and vodka.” Arellano also brought in gum, candy, cologne, cigarettes and workout supplements, according to court records.

Arellano was hired at the prison in October 2019 and resigned May 2021, court records stated.

In April 2021, officials received reports of “misconduct by certain correctional officers,” including Arellano. Documents stated Arellano admitted to setting up the accounts and receiving money when she was interviewed by special agents in October 2021.

Court records stated, “Arellano corruptly received money from an inmate at the Dalby Correctional Facility in return for providing that inmate with marijuana, cocaine and synthetic cannabinoids, all illegal and controlled substances and contraband…”

If a judge accepts the plea deal, Arellano will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 15 years in prison. She could also face a fine of up to $250,000, according to court records.