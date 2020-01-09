January’s Full Moon, the “Wolf ” Moon

LUBBOCK, Texas — The first full moon of the decade will occur this weekend. Here is what you need to know.

This year, we will see 13 full moons! The first of those will occur on Friday, January 10th, at 1:21 PM central time! The full moon that occurs in January is known as the “Wolf” moon. January’s full moon is called the Wolf Moon because wolves usually howl more often during the winter.

This year’s Wolf Moon is extra special! The Penumbral eclipse will occur on the night of January 10th. According to space.com, this is the eclipse where the outer shadow, a.k.a. the penumbra, casts a shadow on the surface of the moon! Unfortunately, this will not be visible from the United States. To see this eclipse, you would have to be in the Earth’s eastern hemisphere!

January’s full moon has many other nicknames. Some of those include the Old Moon and the Moon After Yule. According to AccuWeather, the names originate from Native American folklore.

The next full moon will occur on February 9th, 2019.