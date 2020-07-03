Jay Northcutt previews the Tigers’ 2020 Football Schedule

With the Coronavirus pandemic altering the entire sports calendar, the NBA Draft did not take place in June as it has for years but instead is scheduled for Friday, October 16th. While Texas Tech's Jahmi'us Ramsey is a projected lottery pick, Wayland Baptist guard J.J. Culver was ranked a top 10 small college prospect by Draft Directory. Now yes, his last name probably helped but J.J. scored over 23 points a game, while grabbing over six rebounds and almost three steals per game as a senior. Add in a 100 point outing and you can see why pro scouts might take a long hard look at the Pioneer scorer.

"It was crazy I told my parents, my mom and my dad and brothers," Culver said. "They were all really proud of me and happy. When I saw it I thought it was crazy. It's just amazing and it motivates me to work harder. I want to keep working harder and pushing myself to be the best version of myself. My goal is to just made the NBA so I'll keep working harder and I think it would be awesome for Wayland because they've done so much for me. So if I made it I'm just glad it would give them some notoriety and be good for them also."