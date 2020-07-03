Jay Northcutt previews the Tigers’ 2020 Football Schedule

We finish up Frenship week with a preview of the Tigers’ 2020 football schedule. One of the main perks Coach Northcutt mentioned was not having to leave the Lubbock area until week six on October 2nd. The Tigers host Clovis, Amarillo and San Angelo Central, while traveling to Coronado and Lubbock-Cooper. Frenship then travels to Permian, hosts Midland Lee and travels to Abilene before a late week nine bye. Odessa High comes to Wolfforth for senior night before the Tigers finish the season at Midland. A tough schedule as it always is in 6A but getting to start the season off with an in town rivalry between Coronado and Frenship will get both teams, schools and fan bases even more excited than they already will be to see live sports return.