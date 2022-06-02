LUBBOCK, Texas- Prince Brown, an Atkins middle schooler, won the regional spelling bee in April, advancing to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. this week. Unfortunately, the judges eliminated him from the competition on Tuesday during prelims after misspelling his third word, the family told KLBK News on Thursday.

The bee is back in person for the first time since 2019 following COVID-19 restrictions.

His mother, Kathy Parker, told Prince before the two arrived in the U.S. Capitol on Sunday, “Win, lose or draw, I am proud of you. The family is proud of you… You put Lubbock on the map.”

Competing against 233 other spellers from around the country, Prince said he felt nervous.

His first word in the preliminary round on Tuesday: Kalimba, an instrument traditional to the Shona people of Zimbabwe.

Prince got it right, silently cheering to himself on the main stage.

Next, he had to pick a word to correspond with a definition the judges provided.

He guessed “succumb” correctly.

Later, he had to spell a third word: Nummular, which means ‘resembling a coin or coins.’

“I was nervous because I was thinking of different ways the word could be spelled,” the middle schooler said.

He spelled the word with a ‘b’ instead of two m’s and heard the ding of a bell.

KLBK news asked what was going through his head in that moment.

“Damn,” Prince thought to himself, adding in the interview, “It was tragic. I didn’t make it to the quarterfinals.”

His biggest takeaway?

“Maybe I should study the dictionary,” he said seriously.

Parker echoed his thoughts, “If he gets into it again, yes. He’s gonna learn the Webster Dictionary backwards and forwards because they had words up there- me being my age- I’ve never heard or seen these words at all.”

Going into his 8th grade year, Prince is allowed one more attempt to qualify for the national bee and he said he is going to try again.

Until then, he said he’s excited to spend his last few days of the trip touring the D.C. area.