Judge orders ballots be sent to Reagor Dykes creditors to approve plan

LUBBOCK, Texas — Court records signed by a judge on Tuesday and filed on Wednesday afternoon in the Reagor Dykes bankruptcy case said creditors and other parties-in-interest will get to vote on a reorganization plan.

The plan was filed in September. It calls for Auto Investment Group and SLJ Company to recapitalize the various Reagor Dykes Dealerships with $13 million in exchange for 90 percent equity.

Ballots will be mailed to creditors and must be received back no later than November 22. Any ballots that miss the deadline will not be counted.

Written objections to the plan are due no later than November 6 in court records. The court will then hold a hearing on December 11 at 10:00 am.