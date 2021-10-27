Judge rejects challenge to Southwest’s vaccine mandate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge says Southwest Airlines is within its rights to require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The judge ruled this week against a request by the the pilots’ union to issue a temporary restraining order against a vaccine mandate.

The judge says says Southwest can impose a mandate to to improve safety and maintain its operations.

Southwest is asking employees to get vaccinated or apply for a medical or religious exemption by Nov. 24.

The airline has backed down from a threat to fire employees who don’t comply.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar