July 24 crash has become deadly, Lubbock Police said on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Monday morning said Jose Hernandez, 24, died as the result of a crash in the 2500 block of 50th Street.

Police said Hernandez died Sunday. The crash was on July 24 involving a single vehicle, more specifically a van.

Two days after the crash, police said, “Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the van was traveling Eastbound in the 2500 block of 50th Street when it lost control and then rolled.”

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday.

Police said on Monday, “In addition, MCIU Investigators are looking for a Hispanic male, between the ages of 30-40, who witnessed the crash.”