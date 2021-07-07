July 4 shooting bears a resemblance to July 5 shooting leading to police chase in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Some of the facts from a July 4 police report parallel the facts of a July 5 situation that led to a chase and shots fired in South Lubbock.

The July 5 Incident

Police were called on July 5 to a business at 37th Street and Avenue Q. An arrest warrant against Jerome Garcia, 41, of Petersburg said he fired twice with a shotgun outside the business.

The warrant said the shots were part of a confrontation with someone. Police said Garcia led officers on a chase which ended at 121st Street and Kenosha Avenue. Police said he tried to ram his gold Yukon XL into a patrol unit. Officers opened fire and critically wounded Garcia.

Garcia was charged with aggravated assault. He was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

The July 4 Incident

Police were called for a gunshot along Indiana Avenue not far from South Loop 289 about 10:30 p.m. on July 4.

According to a police report, there was a situation leading to the gunshot. It said the driver of a gold Yukon ran a stop sign near 82nd Street and Indiana Avenue. The driver of the Yukon drove up behind a car “at a high rate of speed.” The Yukon driver then changed lanes and cut off the driver of the car.

At some point the Yukon and the car were side by side and the driver of the car yelled “calm down.”

“[The victim] observed [the Yukon driver] pull to the side of her vehicle with his left arm on the steering wheel and the right arm holding an all-black shotgun,” the police report said.

The report continued, “At around the 7200 block of Indiana Avenue [two persons in the car] observed [the Yukon driver] point the barrel of the shotgun at them and stated to them ‘Die b****!’ [The Yukon driver] then shot a round into the air.”

There were two women and a child in the car for a total of three people. They were not injured. A suspect was not located.

Are the Two Cases Related?

A spokeswoman for Lubbock Police said there were no updates on the July 4 case. Police would not say if the July 4 and July 5 cases are related.

Both cases involved a gold-colored Yukon. Both involved a shotgun fired into the air. Both involved a man pointing the gun at people during disputes before firing the gun.

EverythingLubbock.com will continue looking for updates in both cases.