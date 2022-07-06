LUBBOCK, Texas — Over July 4 weekend, 68 fires were worked by Lubbock Fire Rescue.

According to LFR, the fires were broken down by day and not by type or cause.

Below are the total number of fires LFR worked:

Saturday, July 2 – 6 fires

Sunday, July 3 – 11 fires

Monday, July 4 – 27 fires

Tuesday, July 5 – 24 fires

One fire burned land at 146th and Frankford Avenue on Monday at approximately 10:00 p.m., but an exact number of acres burned is unknown at the time. There were approximately 30 head of cattle on the land, but none were harmed and they were all accounted for, according to LFR.