‘Junkyard’: Piles of tires build up on local residence

LUBBOCK, Texas — A pile of tires has brought a lot of attention to a property near the airport in north Lubbock.

Rosana Cantu took to Facebook, describing her parent’s property on Regis street and I-27. Local neighbors have called the spot a “junkyard” because it is filled with tires.

A neighbor close to the property asked we don’t use their name but said the tires have been an issue for the last few years.

“We’re [the city officials] going to get on it, and last time I talked to them, they said, ‘Oh, the Cantu say they ran out of money to take the tires, so they’re going to try to do it in the fall,'” the neighbor said.

The City officials said the property violates several zoning codes. People around the area said the tires are not just an eye-sore, but a potential health problem, causing bugs to spread to neighboring residents.

“He kept piling up the tires, and we kept saying you know there are things that need to be done,” the neighbor said.

Folks nearby said the tires have been building up for years. The City of Lubbock was not available to comment on the case because they are under mediation with the owners.

The property owners appear to be running out of time. Cantu’s post stated that the family could be facing $30,000-$50,000 in fines and possibly lose their property.