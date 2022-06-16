LUBBOCK, Texas — A federal jury found Thomas John Boukamp guilty of all charges Thursday. He was accused of cyberstalking and kidnapping a 14-year-old Lubbock girl in November 2020.

Boukamp, 22, faced 16 charges, including one count of transporting a minor to engage in sexual conduct and 11 counts of production or attempted production of child pornography.

Boukamp represented himself in the trial after a judge allowed him to fire his lawyers.

The trial began Tuesday and the decision was sent to the jury Thursday afternoon.

Trial highlights

On Tuesday, the trial began with opening statements and witness testimony.

During his opening statement, Boukamp said he still loved the victim, identified only as Jane Doe by EverythingLubbock.com.

Courtroom sketch of Thomas Boukamp, courtesy Robert Garza

He also told the jury he intended to marry the victim and still would.

The government said Boukamp manipulated and controlled Doe into an online sexual relationship.

A detective with the Lubbock Police Department testified that Boukamp was aggressive with Doe on Discord, the app the two used to communicate online.

The detective said Boukamp talked about buying Doe from her family at one point.

Doe testified that she was 13 when she began talking to Boukamp in April or May 2020. She said she told him she was 13.

She testified that Boukamp had sex with her multiple times a day after he took her to his home in Michigan. Federal records referred to that situation as illegal sexual conduct.

Doe also said Boukamp forcibly removed her braces with pliers.

Because he was representing himself, Boukamp was legally entitled to cross examine (question) witnesses. That included the victim.

Boukamp asked her if she meant it when she said she loved him, as well as if she had any love for him now. She said no.

It was at that point Boukamp became visibly upset and began crying, a reporter in the courtroom said. He then asked the court for a temporary break.

Boukamp will be sentenced at a later date. If a judge allows him to serve his sentences concurrently, he faces a minimum of 15 years in federal prison. The maximum would be life.

