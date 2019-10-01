Jury renders verdict, former Dallas cop guilty of murdering her neighbor

Former Dallas police Officer Amber Guyger visits with her attorneys before proceedings in the 204th District Court at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Guyger shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed 26-year-old neighbor in his own apartment last year. She told police she thought his apartment was her own and that he was an intruder. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool)

DALLAS, Texas — On Tuesday, a jury found former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger guilty of murder.

Guyger was coming home from working a police shift and was still in uniform in September 2018. She walked into her neighbor’s apartment, and she said she mistook it for her own. She shot and killed Botham Jean.

She repeatedly told a 911 dispatcher “I thought it was my apartment.”

During the trial, she admitted she failed to properly perform CPR on Jean. Her story about mistaking her neighbor’s apartment for her own was also scrutinized by prosecutors.

The sentencing phase of the trial will continue. Guyger faces up to 99 years or life in prison.