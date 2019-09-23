Justice Dept., Texas Rangers raided Lubbock County ME’s Office on Monday

The United States Department of Justice and the Texas Rangers executed a search warrant at the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday. [Nexstar staff]

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed on Monday that the Lubbock Medical Examiner’s Office was raided by Texas Department of Justice, along with the Texas Rangers assisting.

The justice department executed the search warrant at the ME’s office, 4434 South Loop 289, at about 9:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., said DPS Sgt. Johnny Bures.

In February 2019, Tita “Senee” Graves filed suit against NAAG Pathology Labs PC, Dr. Sam Andrews and Dr. Evan Matches for $1 million or more, as previously reported by EverythingLubbock.com.

Her lawsuit accused the office of Lubbock County Medical Examiner of unnecessarily taking body parts and shipping them “to NAAG’s lab in California for research purposes.”

Another lawsuit by Rebecca Villarreal claimed that the medical examiner’s office took body parts from a deceased girl without the consent or knowledge of the girl’s family.

In late May 2019, NAAG Pathology Labs PC announced it would not renew its contract with Lubbock County to provide services to the medical examiner’s office.

The current contract will expire September 30.

