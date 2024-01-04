LUBBOCK, Texas — The new year brings new numbers for juvenile crime in Lubbock County for 2023, showing increases across the board, especially for violent weapon offenses.

William Carter, chief juvenile probation officer in Lubbock County, said the most alarming statistic is violent weapon offenses being up 20% from 2022 to 2023.

“We are seeing the worst of it now because looking back to 2013, the weapons offenses have taken a drastic spike starting in 2020 and 2023,” Carter said.

Carter said this is the highest he has seen that statistic in his 10 years with Lubbock County.

The numbers also reveal that violent felonies are up 8%, and referrals have increased by 3%, with the average age of referral being 15 and a half. Carter said death-related offenses show a rise over the last few years but have fallen in 2023.

“Two years ago, 2021, we had ten death-related offenses.. and prior to that, the most we ever had was three,” Carter said. “Now, this year we only have two, thankfully, and that’s too many… Last year was five, so homicides and attempted homicides have been on the rise since, let’s say, since 2020.”

Those two deaths happened in the middle and end of the year to the same family. 12-year-old Jordan Rosales and his cousin 14-year-old Zaydrian Valdez, were both shot and killed months apart when around guns with other juveniles.

The boy’s aunt, Vanity Garcia, said the family has not been the same since and events like those have affected their family forever.

“Christmas wasn’t the same, all of them, the cousins, they’re really close,” Garcia said. “They were everything to us and I just want, you know, people out there to know that it can happen to them, too.”

Garcia said they want kids to put the guns down, and learn from their story.

“We have kids basically carrying guns all the time,” Garcia said. “They just see carrying a gun is making you cooler, and it doesn’t…It’s actually tearing families apart and it’s really hurting us.”

Carter said most weapon offenses in 2023 involved stolen guns. He said he recommends gun owners lock up firearms and store them properly to avoid them falling into the wrong hands.

“Secure your car, secure your valuables in the car, if a car is left open, that’s where the kids are getting into and finding these items,” Carter said.

Carter said although they are having more referrals, they have more resources opening up at the juvenile justice center to help those coming in better themselves.

“We just opened up our new education wing, which will provide education to all the kids that are brought into us, hopefully one day we can create a vocational education program while we’re here, while they’re here, too, and we’re in the process of developing a substance use disorder treatment program that will be in-house, too, which is a big need for our area,” Carter said.