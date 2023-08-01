LUBBOCK, Texas– Two juveniles were arrested on Saturday after they were accused of robbing a Lubbock convenient store, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

According to the report, the suspects went to a convenient store located in the 800 block of Avenue Q to buy vape pens, however the victim would not sell them the product. The report said the suspects made their way to back of the store where the refrigerators were located and looked around “suspiciously.”

One of the suspects grabbed two drinks and handed one to the other. The report said the suspects tried to “conceal” the drink in their backpack but “could not get it in.” The victim noticed what was happening and “demanded the drinks” from both suspects and attempted to call police.

The report said one of the juveniles got mad at the victim for calling the police and “threw his cell phone at [the victim] hitting him in the chest.” According to the report, the victim locked the door, and one of the suspects hit him in the arm and chest. The suspects were able to unlock the door and left the store.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were approached by man, later identified as the suspects’ pastor. He told officers the suspects were at a hotel across the street from the store. According to the report, officers believed the two “committed a crime” based on security video. The suspects were later taken to the Lubbock County Youth Center.