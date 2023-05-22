LUBBOCK, Texas – The Hobbs Police Department responded to a robbery at a smoke shop on Saturday, HPD said in a press release.

Three suspects ran from the scene when officers arrived. After reviewing surveillance footage, officers were able to identify one suspect as a “local juvenile.” The press release said officers contacted the guardians of the juvenile who took them to the address he was known to be at. Officers then arrested the three suspects.

Officers recovered the firearm used in the robbery that was discovered to be a BB gun as well as the stolen merchandise, said the press release.

The juvenile that was in possession of the gun was arrested and transported to the Lea County Detention Center. The two other suspects were arrested and released back to their guardians, said the press release.

The Hobbs Police Department asked anyone with information regarding the incident to call dispatch at (575) 397-9265.