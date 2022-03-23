LUBBOCK, Texas – Earlier this month, Kallie Ketchersid from Ropes High School was in a serious car wreck. The wreck took place about two weeks before she was set to show her pig Bingo at the Houston Livestock Show.

Kallie is currently in Houston… not at the show, but receiving medical treatment. However, that didn’t stop Bingo from making the big show with the help of the Ropes community and FFA Chapter.

If there’s anything to say about Kallie, it’s that whatever she signs up for, she’s going to give it her all. Her FFA advisors, Shane Sherrill and Will Edwards would have to agree.

“She’s in the middle of everything. We always laugh… if there was a class for underwater basket weaving, she would be the first to sign up without knowing if she can even swim. There’s only so many hours in a day, but she still signs up for everything,” Edwards explained.

So when the accident happened early March, her friends in Ropes wanted to make sure Bingo made it to Houston.

“Everywhere you look everybody’s kind of wanting to help out however they can and step up and give whatever they can for the family and her,” Sherrill said.

Being her close friend, Garrett Gilliam stepped up and showed Bingo for Kallie. The duo ended up being pretty successful, winning first in the class and making the sale, then selling Bingo for $28,000.

In the face of these obstacles, the Ropes community has come together and has shown tremendous support to the Ketchersid family.

“Really made it feel like you were still doing something for her when she couldn’t be there to do it for herself,” Sherrill said.

He added, “It was a win for Kallie, but it was a win for all of us, too.”

Kallie’s pig won first in a class of about 55 pigs, and in the whole swine show, there was about 2800 total.

To donate to the Ketchersid family, a gofundme has been set up for “Kallie’s Fight.”

There is also a Facebook group that has been created by the family where updates are posted on her progress.