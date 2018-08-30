A look at Lubbock airport's fire department Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Thanks to their fire station on site, Lubbock firefighters were some of the first crews on scene when Southwest Airlines Flight 55 made an emergency landing at Preston Smith International Airport on Tuesday.

"They never leave. This crew is here 24/7. They can't leave the airport grounds," said Kevin Ivy, with Lubbock Fire and Rescue. "The only time they actually leave the area or premises is if there is a major airplane crash in the near vicinity. At that point, while the airport is not shut down, most major aircrafts will not land."

The station is located right off the tarmac, but per FAA standards, they have to respond to anywhere at the airport within three and a half minutes.

The station will respond to both medical emergencies that occur on-board planes, or plane-related emergencies.

"What they will do, especially if there is a plane coming in with trouble – engine trouble, landing trouble or landing gear, something like that – when they come in, we will stage them one unit or half of them on the west or the other half of them midway down that runway. That way, we have them spread out if something bad does happen," said Ivy.

They receive extra training related to plane architecture and airport regulations to respond efficiently to emergencies.

"The initial training they have to do for the aircraft training certification is an 80-hour class. They also have information here for every type of plane that has to land here, so they actually have to study up on that and know planes. They have to do an additional 20 hours every year," said Ivy.

Ivy said communication between Air Traffic Control and the fire station is crucial to successful operations.