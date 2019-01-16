A Tiny Tom Brady's dream coming true on Sunday Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - While many in Lubbock will be rooting for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship game, one six-year-old says he has a good reason to wear Patriots QB, Tom Brady's jersey.

His official name is Xavian 'Tom Brady' Rodriguez, 'Tom Brady' being his middle name. His family is filled with super fans, so Brady really had no choice when he was born.

"Well, me being a dad and saw my first born son, him being my only son, I was going to name him Tom Brady," said Pedro Rodriguez, Brady's dad.

Brady loves football and loves Tom Brady, so he said he is okay with his name. He said he hopes to be just as good as him someday.

Brady said his plan is to "go to Tech, play for the Patriots and go to the NFL."

His dad said he recognized his love for the sport and wanted to do something special with his son, so he surprised him with tickets to Sunday's championship game. Rodriguez said he hopes it will continue to push his son to follow his dreams.

"Everyone asks me what happens when Tom Brady retires. Well, I'm working on another Tom Brady right here," he said.