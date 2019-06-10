Active shooter training exercise with Lubbock ISD and first responders

As active shooter situations continue to be a threat for school campuses, Lubbock Independent School District and first responders came together for a full-scale active shooter training on Monday.

The goal of the exercise was to make sure LISD and all first responders are ready in case a real life active shooter situation happens. With police, fire, EMS all working together.

“We want to make sure that we learn from it, have some takeaways, things that can be improved in case something like this does happen,” said Jody Scifres, LISD police chief.

Scifres said a major priority for them is being able to re-unite students with their parents in the safest way possible.

“We know that the kids are going to be in a heightened state of anxiety and so are the parents, and so we gotta be able to deal with some of those issues as they arrive,” said Stacy Carter, director of school safety & security at LISD.

LISD and first responders want to make sure they’re prepared in case an active shooter comes on school grounds.

“A lot of plans already in place for situations like this, its always great when you can actually put them into play, especially with so many participants, 400 participants, it gives a more realism to it, and to see how practical the plans you have in place are for that situation,” said Jerry Brewer, interim Lubbock Police chief.

The exercise goes over different scenarios, as if it were happening right that moment.

“Law enforcement goes in and addresses the threat immediately and in the background fire and police get together and form rescue teams and rescue task forces to get that bleeding stopped, in place,” said Shaun Fogerson, LFR fire chief.

This is the second full-scale active shooter training they’ve done since April of 2019.