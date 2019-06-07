Addicts share journey to recovery in sober living homes

LUBBOCK, Texas– In many neighborhoods, recovering addicts spend time in sober living homes in hopes of changing their lives for the better.

Addiction started at a young age for many of these recovering addicts.

“I started drinking when I was 14 or 15,” said Sara Roberts. She began using drugs at the age of 20.

Like many addicts who decided to turn their lives around, Jason Bridges believed addiction treatment centers were a good start because they helped manage sobriety.

However, they did not teach long-term life skills that help with staying sober.

“When I would get out, I wouldn’t have the support. I wouldn’t have the accountability. Slowly I would regress back into addiction,” said Bridges.

It was not until this group of individuals found sober living homes that they put down the drugs for longer than a year.

“It has been tough, but I feel like today it has been completely worth it because, who I am now, sitting here, is someone I have always wanted to be,” said Roberts, who is three years sober.

Sober living homes taught accountability, faith and responsibility, multiple recovering addicts said.

They also helped rebuild bridges with their families and the community.