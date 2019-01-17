Coach Beard's team bringing booming business to the city Video

LUBBOCK, Texas - Texas Tech is holding a pristine Big 12 Conference record, and fans are all about it. They're flocking not just to United Supermarkets Arena, but also to local restaurants and retailers, who are reaping the benefits.

"They go and watch the game at restaurants. For us as retailers, they are coming in and grabbing Tech gear," said Stephanie Massengale, president of The Matador.

Merchandisers profits have increased significantly, even since last years run to the Elite Eight, according to Stephen Spiegelberg, the owner of Red Raider Outfitters. This enthusiasm and support rivals the era when Coach Leach ran the football team, he said.

"There are going to be people calling and asking him to come coach. We have something special going on here that will last a while if we can kick this thing up a notch," he said.

While businesses are thriving, Spiegelburg said its important that the community give just as much support to the basketball program as the team is giving to the community.

"Everyone was all about Texas Tech," said Alli Butterfield, a student at Texas Tech and employee at The Matador. "It's not just the school, it's the entire community around Tech."

Both Massengale and Spiegelburg said their stores will continue to order new merchandise throughout the season and are even preparing for the NCAA tournament.