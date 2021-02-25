D.J. Mann named Coronado’s head football coach

LUBBOCK, Texas — Coronado has its new football coach. D.J. Mann, who graduated from the high school in 2002, was named the new head coach Thursday.

Mann previously served as the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator at Cedar Hill High School in the Dallas area.

Before he got into coaching, Mann played defensive back at Coronado and West Texas A&M University.

Coronado’s head coaching job came open in January after Seth Parr left to take the same position at Anna High School. Parr led the Mustangs to a 12-1 record last season.

Mann’s hiring was scheduled for approval in a Thursday board meeting.

The Lubbock ISD issued the following statement Thursday morning:

Mann Named Coronado High School Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach

Daron Mann, Jr. has been selected Athletic Coordinator/Head Football Coach at Coronado High School by Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo and Executive Director of Athletics Mike Meeks of the Lubbock Independent School District. He was introduced to the Lubbock ISD Board of Trustees earlier today.

Coach Mann will be returning to his high school alma mater. He graduated from Coronado in 2002. He earned two letters in football and three in track and field. He also attended Hodges Elementary School and Dunbar Junior High.

Coach Mann currently serves as a special education teacher, recruitment coordinator, and coach at Cedar Hill High School in the Cedar Hill ISD. He was the co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach and director of public relations for the Division 2, Class 6A state finalist in 2020. He joined the Longhorns coaching staff in 2017 and helped lead them to the District 11-6A football titles in 2018 and 2019. He also coached track and field and baseball for the Longhorns.

Coach Mann has extensive high school coaching experience. He was on the football staffs, coaching offense, at Ranchview High School in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD in 2016-17; Crosby High School in Crosby ISD from 2012-16; Sulphur Springs High School in Sulpher Springs ISD in 2010-12; Wylie High School in Wylie ISD from 2008-10; Spruce High School in Dallas ISD from 2007-08; and Palo Duro High School in Amarillo ISD in 2006.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in General Studies from West Texas A&M University in 2006 and a Master’s Degree in Education with concentration in athletic administration from Concordia University in 2017. He has certifications in special education and human development family studies. At West Texas A&M, he played inside and outside wide receiver positions and defensive back.

Coach Mann and wife Alison have two sons, Obie and Trae.

Coach Mann’s predecessor, Seth Parr, was named head football coach at Anna High School in Anna ISD in January