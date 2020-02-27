Donations in honor of 8-year-old to help kids in need in the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas – The tragic loss of 8-year-old Kolter Green caused the community of Terry County to come together to honor and remember him by helping others.

Kolter was killed in a crash on January 2.

RELATED STORY: Terry County honors 8-year-old boy killed in car crash

Jimmy Moore, the President and CEO of The Children’s Home of Lubbock, was there for one of the drop-offs.

“To actually get to see them, see some smiles, although there were tears coming down faces,” he said.

The Green family dropped off the toys raised in honor of their son Kolter to different nonprofit organizations around the South Plains. They were collected at Kolter’s funeral and through The Terry County Livestock Association.

“Our kids will have a great time with everything that they receive,” Moore said. “But as adults and employees on this campus, it was one of the greatest days we have ever been able to witness.”

Moore said the toys will bring smiles to many kids in need across the South Plains.

“There were hundreds and hundreds of items that came through and I think we were only got about a fourth or even a third of that but the trailer was packed,” said Moore.

When The Terry County Live Stock Association heard the news, they knew something had to be done.

“We wanted to do something in his honor because Rhett, his dad has been a big part with our livestock show,” said Candy Cudd, with the Terry County Livestock Association.

They said they have raised nearly $15,000 for Kolter’s Kids. The money will be given to kids in Kindergarten to 5th grade who want to get involved in showing animals.

For parents who want to apply for the scholarship for their child, they said the agriculture teachers will have the application.

“To help younger kids be able to show if they can’t afford it. Maybe two kids this year, see how it goes,” said Cudd.

They will stop collecting money on March 1 but said if anyone wanted to donate, they will always accept it.

To donate, call Candy Cudd at her office at (806) 637-1040.