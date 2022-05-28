LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas State Representative Dustin Burrows of Lubbock provided a statement on Saturday regarding any potential special session of the Texas Legislature. It comes days after a mass school shooting in Uvalde.

The shooting at Robb Elementary School resulted in 19 children, two adults, and the gunman being killed on Tuesday.

“Given the misreporting and confusion surrounding this week’s horrific events, it is our responsibility to the families and victims of Uvalde, and all of Texas, to allow the Texas Rangers and the FBI to complete their investigation,” Burrows said.

At the same time Texas Senate Democrats took the opposite approach – calling for a special session to raise the legal age for purchasing guns and to require universal background checks.

Democrats also called for “red flag” laws to allow the temporary removal of firearms from certain people, a so-called “cooling off” period for the purchase of a firearm and restrictions of high-capacity magazines.

In an open letter to Governor Greg Abbott released Saturday morning, all 13 Texas Senate Democrats demanded changes in state gun laws.

Democrats were not the exclusive backers of a special session. Republican Senator Kel Seliger of Amarillo said, “Governor Abbott should call us into special sessions until we do SOMETHING…”

As of Saturday, Burrows finds a special legislative session to be ineffective until all investigations regarding the shooting are complete.

"Only then can we take a well-informed approach based on their findings…"

Burrows said, “Until the investigation is complete, a legislative session is futile without a comprehensive plan based on facts.”