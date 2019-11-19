Experts give tips on how to protect yourself when holiday shopping

LUBBOCK, Texas – The holiday season is normally time for happiness and cheer but law enforcement says to be mindful when you are out shopping.

“Whether you are driving or walking just be very aware of your surroundings and be as efficient as possible with your packages, wallets and purses,” said Ashley Knox, South Plains Mall.

With more shoppers out looking for the perfect gift, beware of thieves looking to steal your stuff.

“Make sure you keep them out of sight,” said Knox.

One thing officers say to do is when walking out of the building, make sure you are not on your cell phone and get your keys out before you leave.

“Something as simple as having your headphones in, you are not hearing what is going on around you. Being really aware of what is going on around you both visually and audibly,” said Allison Matherly, Lubbock Police Department.

They say it’s always better to be safe than sorry, so if you think you see something, say something. The mall will have units patrolling the area in and around the mall.

“If there is an ounce of I don’t know which one to call, 9-1-1 is your best bet,” said Knox.

Police increase presence in higher volume shopping times.

“Look at how people are moving across the city and increase patrols where we think that might need to happen,” said Matherly.

If you do see something and call the police or mall security, make sure you tell them where you are located, have a description of the person, vehicle or situation and try to remain calm. The non-emergency line for the Lubbock Police Department is 806-775-2865. If you want to text the mall, the number is 806-305-0400 and the mall security dispatch’s number is 806-789-8552.