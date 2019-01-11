Experts say unemployment rate may rise after holiday season

LUBBOCK, Texas - The holidays may be the best time of the year to look for a job, but after a few months most seasonal employees don’t have that job.

Lysandra Mendoza, a resident of Crosbyton, said she is currently looking for a job in Lubbock.

“I want a job that I enjoy going to every morning,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza said she is trying to figure out the best career for herself. After looking for a few months, she said moving to Lubbock might be the best option for her to find one.

“I think there's way more opportunities, where I live now there's really nothing,” Mendoza said.

According to Workforce Solutions, the national unemployment rate is at an average of 3.9 percent and in Lubbock, it is 2.7 percent.

“It's stayed steady, with the Christmas pushing everything, a lot of retail was hiring so it kept the unemployment down,” said Danny Soliz, director of business development at Workforce Solutions.

But as the new year begins, he said the unemployment rate could go up.

“Come February, March time, you start looking at your unemployment rate swinging the other way,” Soliz said.

Soliz said if you're looking for a job you should consider learning a new skill.

“Some people are looking at retraining opportunities, or that job is no longer available somewhere else that no longer needs those particular skills,” Soliz said.

Mendoza is still searching, but she said she'll wait for the best option to come her way.

“If it's a good opportunity I'll take it, but I really wanna do something that I enjoy,” Mendoza said.