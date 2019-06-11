Fact or Fib Tuesday: How light while you sleep can affect your weight

KAMC News

by: Avery Travis

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas– KAMC’s Avery Travis and Jacob Riley try to guess the facts from the fibs in today’s health news. Can you?

Fact or Fib? Sleeping with artificial light at night could increase women’s risk of gaining weight.

Fact or Fib? People who don’t get treatment for their so-called “white coat hypertension” are twice as likely to die of heart disease than people with normal blood pressure.

Fact or Fib? Medical marijuana does reduce opioid deaths in states where it is legal.  

Watch the associated video for answers. 

