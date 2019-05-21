KAMC News

Fact or Fib Tuesday: Is seafood safe for kids?

LUBBOCK, Texas - KAMC's Avery Travis and Alex O'Brien try to guess the facts from the fibs in today's health news. Can you?

Fact or Fib? Kids should not be eating seafood.

Fact or Fib? Although car seats are a safe way to transport children, they should never be used as a crib or basinet. 

Fact or Fib? Teens with ADHD do not get in anymore crashes than those without it.

