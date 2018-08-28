KAMC News

Fact or Fib Tuesday: Millions of e-cig users in the U.S.?

Posted: Aug 28, 2018 11:47 AM CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas - KAMC's Avery Travis and Alex O'Brien try to figure out the facts from the fibs in Tuesday's health news.

Fact or fib?  More than 10 million people in the U.S. use e-cigarettes. 

Fact or fib? Deaths from overdoses and suicides are higher than deaths from diabetes  in the U.S.

Fact or fib? Researchers say low-carb diets are the best way to lose weight. 

Watch the associated video to find out the answers.

