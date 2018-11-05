Family of Woman Killed in Sunday ‘Manslaughter' Crash Describes Her as ‘Great Mother'

By Anna Wiernicki and James Clark

LUBBOCK, TX -- The family of Amanda Gonzales, 32, issued a few brief statements Sunday concerning her death in what Lubbock Police have described as an “intoxicated manslaughter.”

Gonzales’ cousin, John Romo, said, “Amanda was an amazing mother to her three boys and an awesome person.”

Romo also said, “Never once in my life have I seen her without a smile. Her smile would light up the room.”

Police arrested Carlos Felix Tovar, 21. His jail booking sheet listed his home address in Abernathy. Police said Tovar was driving a Camaro and “failed to control his speed.” Police said he rear-ended another car at the stop light at 82nd Street and Indiana Avenue. Gonzales was a passenger in the second car.

Only adding to the sense of loss, Gonzales is distant cousins with Kylee Forrest, 4, who was murdered by her biological father in early February according to Lubbock Police.

“Amanda was a great woman and mother,” said Stephanie Hinojosa, Amanda’s friend. “She was very outgoing. She worked hard to take care of her children. It's just sad how they were robbed of their mother at such a young age.”

Romo said, “As we grew up her and her husband Jonathon Davila loved to come over and play dominoes and cards. We’d laugh all night while our kids would play.”

“She always had her 3 boys with her,” Romo said. “They were her life – mama’s boys all the way.”