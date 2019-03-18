Fans packing their bags to follow the Red Raiders to the tournament

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas - The Red Raiders stamped their ticket to Tulsa, taking on Northern Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday. After the announcement, fans started gearing up to hit the road alongside them.

"I have been saving money all year long for this, so I am ready to rock and roll," said Chad Denzer, a Texas Tech fan.

Denzer traveled to Dallas last year to give his support, but some fans said this will be their first year traveling.

"This time we are going because I know we missed out," said Christine Johns, a former Texas Tech employee.

Players on the team recognized the dedication of their fans, who will make the seven hour drive to support them.

"The Tech fan base, they are amazing. They always come out to support us. It's amazing to have a game in Oklahoma, kind of close," said Jarrett Culver, a sophomore guard on the team.

"We are thankful for the fans along the way, and we are ready for them to help us along the way this year like last year," said Norense Odiase, a senior center.

The game will be played on Friday, March 22 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center. You can watch that game at 12:30 CT on TNT.