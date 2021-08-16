FDA, CDC approve booster shots for immunocompromised

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved booster shots for the 2 shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for people who are immunocompromised.

The recommendations released with new data that indicates those with a compromised immune response may strongly benefit from a third shot of the vaccine.

Director of the Lubbock Health Department Katherine Wells said the new guidelines are to protect those who are likely at the highest risk for severe illness.

“People who are going through active chemo treatments,” Wells said. “People who have untreated HIV disease or taking medications that are going to lower their immune system.”

Wells said it’s important that people understand these boosters are not recommended for everyone.

“These boosters aren’t for everyone to go run out and get a booster. We really want individuals to meet those criteria that were set by the CDC and the FDA,” Wells said.

For the full list of new guidelines, visit the Center for Disease Control’s website.