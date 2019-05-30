Firefighters respond to less grass fires since drought’s end

LUBBOCK, Texas– Lubbock Fire and Rescue were kept busy last year with brush and grass fires, but since the drought’s end, they have seen those calls drop significantly.

From January to May of 2018, LFR responded to 122 grass and brush fires and had 25 red flag days, according to Steve Holland, the Division Chief for Lubbock Fire Rescue.

“Things can spread so fast and so rapidly, so it makes us put off a lot of other things we do,” Holland said.

However, during that same time period this year, LFR responded to 43 fires and four red flag days.

Holland said the decrease in the number of fires allowed the department to focus their efforts elsewhere.

“It gives us time to focus on things like fire safety and pushing the fire safety messages,” he said. “It’s given us the opportunity to make sure we are getting the training done in a timely manner.”

Meanwhile, Aubrey Spear, with the city’s Water Department said the drought did not have an impact on their water conservation efforts.

“Hats off to our citizens because they are the ones doing it,” Spear said. “Because of their efforts, they will save more money in their pocket books and also save us water in our water supplies.”

Over the last 18 years, the city’s overall water usage decreased by 35 percent. Year to year, he said the fluctuations in reservoir levels are minute.

Despite being out of a drought, Spear recommended the city continue to conserve water so low water levels do not become an issue.