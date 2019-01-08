Four small businesses burglarized early Saturday morning

No arrests have been made after police say four businesses were burglarized early Saturday morning.

Nacole Beeson, owner of Fireplaces Unlimited, said the surveillance footage showed some distinctive features of the suspects.

“One of the gentleman has pretty distinctive shoes on, it matches up surveillance from the pet salon robbery that was also held,” Beeson said.

Surveillance video at Fireplaces Unlimited shows two suspects throw a large rock at the window, then enter the business. The owners said you can also see them search through the cash register.

For Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza and Grill, owner Jacob Hall said this is the second burglary they’ve had since they opened.

“It's frustrating to work so hard every day to try and make it and then somebody comes and takes that from you,” Hall said.

Hall said a setback like this can break his business. He said the thieves got away with a few hundred dollars.

“The small mom and pop shops like this we operate on a day to day basis, we're just trying to make ends meet like everyone else, I’m trying to get the bills paid, I’m late on the rent for this month,” Hall said.

Cimarron Pet Salon and H.G. Thrash Clothier were also broken into. Now, each business has to pay for repairs, which they said can add up.