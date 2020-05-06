Gun sales increased nationally in April, including at Lubbock’s Sharp Shooters

LUBBOCK, Texas – According to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the number of guns bought during the month of April increased by more than 70% percent, compared to the same time last year.

“That stuff started flying off the shelf and very quickly,” said Izzy Musquiz, the general manager at Sharp Shooters.

When everything first closed down due to the pandemic, Sharp Shooters was only allowing 10 people in at a time. Then starting late last week, they began allowing 25% capacity, or roughly 40 people.

“We had a lot of first-time buyers buying a lot of handguns and then of course people who are under the age of 21, between 18 and 21 were buying shotguns,” said Musquiz.

In the last 45 days, 80% of their customers were first time buyers.

“We heard a lot of people saying they just wanted to feel safe because they didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Musquiz.

Some of their shipments have been pushed back or slowed down because of COVID-19 but he says May, June and July are slow months for them normally.

“Business was good so you are always going to welcome the business but also us as responsible gun owners and being a local business we were trying to educate as much possible for first time buyers,” said Musquiz.