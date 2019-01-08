Hailey Dunn's dad speaks out, looking for answers in daughter's murder case

Abilene, TX - ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - What do a book on witchcraft and a pentagram-marked rug have to do with the disappearance and murder of Colorado City teen Hailey Dunn? That's what her father and the private investigator he hired would like to know.

8 years after 13-year-old Hailey vanished without a trace, her dad Clint Dunn is ready to tell the public everything he knows about what could have happened on December 28, 2010.

During an interview with KTAB and KRBC News, Clint said he doesn't believe the story he's been told about where Hailey was that day.

Clint Dunn raw interview

Hailey was living at home with her mom, Billie Jean, her 16-year-old brother, and her mom's boyfriend, Shawn Adkins, who was the last person to see her alive. He remains the only publicly named suspect in connection to Hailey's disappearance and death.

Adkins told investigators Hailey left her home around 3:00 p.m. and was going to stop at her dad's house half-a-block away before heading a few blocks over to stay the night with friend but she never made it to either destination.

Clint believes this is because she never left at all and remains adamant that something sinister happened to Hailey is her own home.

"I'm 99% sure someone killed Hailey at this house," Clint told KTAB and KRBC. "And, I'm pretty sure it's Shawn."

Clint maintains the belief that Shawn had something to do with Hailey's death and that his ex-wife, Billie, knows what happened.

In the days following Hailey's disappearance, Clint says Billie and Shawn changed their entire living room - painting and getting new furniture, even a new TV, and that wasn't even their strangest behavior.

A couple of days after the disappearance, Clint says Billie went to mutual friends of theirs, brought a book, and asked the friends to destroy the book and never mention it. These friends told Clint this was a 'witchcraft book' and showed it to him. He says he then thumbed through it, thought it was strange Billie was trying to hide it, and turned it over to the FBI.

Years later, with the help of Private Investigator Erica Morse, Clint has been learning more about this mysterious book and the role it could have played in his daughter's disappearance and murder.

Private investigator raw interview

Morse says she's been involved in Hailey Dunn's case since day 1. She was the manager of a radio station when the Sheriff called to tell them about a missing child. That phone call sparked years of interviews and follow-ups that ultimately lead Morse down the path of private investigation.

"I got my license for Hailey - to solve this case," Morse told KTAB and KRBC.

Since taking over Hailey's case in August, Morse has made it her mission to get the word out. She and Clint have instigated what they're referring to as a 'social media blitz' which involves Clint giving pleas and updates live on Facebook every single day.

And when they're not working on exposure - Morse and Clint are trying to get to the bottom of what happened to Hailey themselves, and their latest focus has been the 'witchcraft book'.

Through subsequent investigation, Morse and Clint were able to obtain a copy of the book, entitled A Witches' Bible, and are currently reading it to see if there is any supernatural significance surrounding the days Hailey went missing.

They're also trying to determine how a purple rug painted with a pentagram fits in. Morse and Clint say it was pulled from Hailey's home during the investigation and booked into evidence.

Law enforcement told KTAB and KRBC they can neither confirm nor deny the witchcraft book and the pentagram rug are involved in Hailey's investigation.

To this day, Shawn Adkins remains the only publicly identified suspect and Billie Dunn remains the only person arrested in connection to Hailey's case. She's accused of lying to investigators about Shawn's whereabouts surrounding Hailey's disappearance and was arrested in March of 2011.

Clint will continue to provide updates each day on his Facebook page.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to Billie Dunn to see if she has any response to Clint's allegations.

