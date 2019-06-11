Healthcast: Burnout is a reality for a lot of workers

LUBBOCK, Texas --

If you're not in the mood to go to work in the morning, it could be something more serious.

You could be experiencing burnout.

The World Health Organization now says burnout is a real thing that a lot of people suffer from, but there are things you can do to fix it.

"Burnout is a thing that a lot of us face," said Dr. Angela Ferguson, an Internal Medicine Doctor with Covenant Medical Group.

Dr. Ferguson says burnout isn't an actual medical diagnosis, but it can happen to anyone, no matter what job they have.

"We see people be less efficient at work, not getting personal satisfaction from your work so you have a negative connotation about your work or not feel appreciated at work and have extreme exhaustion," explained Dr. Ferguson.

Dr. Ferguson says a lot of time burnout goes along with other medical conditions.

"It's part of a larger picture of what happens to workers," Dr. Ferguson explained. "So a lot of times we'll talk about it with a person having sleep issues or depression or anxiety. They are linked when people have burnout in the workplace."

If you feel like you have burnout, Dr. Ferguson says it's important to take time to get away from the stress.

Work-life balance is also important to pay attention to.

"I think recognizing when you need to take a step back from work and take a vacation and decompress is really important to be able to move forward so those stressors don't become true medical problems," Dr. Ferguson explained.