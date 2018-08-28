Healthcast: Covenant nurse retires after 50 years of service

PLAINVIEW, Texas. - Mary Lovington Ramos has been part of Covenant Health Plainview for the past 50 years.

"I'm half a century in there and that to me means a lot that I have been given that opportunity," Ramos explained.

In 1968 Ramos started in housekeeping.

She eventually became a PCT nurse and a Licensed Practical Nurse, which several doctors paid for her to go to school for.

"They were my mentors and they took me over and since then I've been a Med Surg for 50 years," said Ramos.

Ramos says the biggest thing that's changed is the technology.

"Doctors orders used to be just pen and paper and now it's electronically," Ramos explained.

And she has a lot of memories, mostly from patients she's worked with.

"Some are critically ill, some are not," Ramos said. "The most rewarding is for us to be a part of their healing and send them home to their family."

She says after five decades the people around her keep her going.

"I just love to work with people," Ramos said. "I've worked well with my coworkers and the doctors they have been mentors. A lot of them have come and gone and I hope they have taken a little bit from me as much as I have taken from them."

And after 50 years, she plans to retire in December.

"They don't want me too, but I gotta go," Ramos laughed.

And she's taking with her hundreds of memories from so many people.

"So much love and support," Ramos said thinking back. "We've cried together, we've laughed together, we pray for each other up here. It has really been a rewarding blessing for me."