LUBBOCK, Texas - Thieves continue to target new home construction sites, looking to make some quick cash before the holidays.

Home builders said sometimes it's just vandalizing a new home with spray paint, but oftentimes, thieves break in and steal. Whether it's a home with just a foundation, to an almost-complete house, these criminals can cause thousands of dollars in damage.

"A lot of these families have worked their whole life to get their dream home," said Kevin Reed, who owns Clearview Customs Homes.

Owning a home is a source of pride for many families. For families who decided to build their homes, the weeks leading up to getting their keys can be anxious. The last thing they expect to deal with is their new home to be broken into.

One Lubbock family had that happen a few weeks ago. They walked in the front doors and found spray paint all over the walls, ruined floors and smashed windows.

"It's devastating. It's sad for them and really sad it happens in Lubbock more than often," Reed said.

Reed didn't build that exact home but said it's a problem for all home builders in Lubbock.

"I've been hit well over 100 times," he said.

Reed said thieves will break in and steal as much as possible. That includes everything from TVs, copper wires and appliances that were already installed.

"They're going to get in and steal $2,000 to $3,000 worth of stuff and get out," Reed said.

Home builders across Lubbock work to try and prevent the problem, but it's a challenge when the homes are left wide open in remote areas.

Home builders even going as far as catching the bad guys themselves by installing alarm system and baiting criminals with decoys to help police catch thieves.